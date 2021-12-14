PM Modi visits Banaras station, says we're working to ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly railway stations

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on late Monday night visited the Banaras railway station and said that the Central government is working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly railway stations.

PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the visit.

"Next stop...Banaras station. We are working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly railway stations," tweeted PM Modi on 1:23 AM Tuesday.



PM Modi inspected key development works in Varanasi late Monday night and said it is the government's endeavour to create the best possible infrastructure for the sacred city.

"Inspecting key development works in Kashi. It is our endeavour to create best possible infrastructure for this sacred city," tweeted PM Modi on 12:52 AM Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi chaired a meeting with the BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy chief ministers in Varanasi.

"Just concluded an extensive meeting in Kashi with BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers," tweeted PM Modi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who attended the meeting, informed that the meet went on for six hours till late Monday night.

"Thank you Narendra Modi Ji for enlightening us with your words of wisdom and vision for a better India during the 6 hr long exhaustive and intense deliberation," Sarma tweeted.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said even after many hectic engagements including the six hours long meeting, PM Modi is not not taking rest

"Thank PM Narendra Modi ji for your valuable guidance and suggestions for a united strong India. We really admire of your energy & passion to take the Country into newer heights. Even after many hectic engagements including the six hours long meeting, you are not taking rest," Singh tweeted.

PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he inaugurated phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham at a cost of around Rs 339 crores on Monday.

On December 14, at around 3:30 pm, PM Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir.

The Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy CMs from Bihar and Nagaland.

The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India spirit.

Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states will give a presentation on good governance, before PM Modi on Tuesday morning. The Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers will visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Tuesday.

Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are scheduled to visit Ayodhya on December 15 for the darshan of Ram Lalla. (ANI)