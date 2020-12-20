PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, pays tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): In an unscheduled visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi on Sunday morning.

He paid tribute to the Guru Tegh Bahadur and recalled the Sikh Guru's vision for a just and inclusive society.

While bowing to the Guru Tegh Bahadur, Prime Minister Modi said that the Sikh guru's life epitomised courage and compassion.

"Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's life epitomised courage and compassion. On his Shaheedi Diwas, I bow to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and recall his vision for a just and inclusive society," Prime Minister Modi had tweeted on Saturday.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru of the Sikh religion. (ANI)