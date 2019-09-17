PM Modi visits his mother in Gandhinagar on 69th birthday; seeks blessings

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his mother Heeraben Modi on Tuesday at her residence to seek her blessings on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

Modi's convoy arrived at his mother's residence here in the afternoon as supporters lined up outside the house to catch a glimpse of their leader.

Adorable pictures from inside the residence show the mother-son having lunch together, enjoying what looks like a Gujarati thali.





Before leaving, Modi took blessings of his mother on his special day. The Prime Minister had last visited Heeraben after the emphatic victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 general elections.



Modi is spending the day in his home state of Gujarat, where he earlier visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam and offered prayers. He also participated in Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav celebrations of the state government. (ANI)