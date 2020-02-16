PM Modi visits Jangamwadi Math in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Amid chants of mantras, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Jangamwadi Math to participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul.

Priests of the gurukul helped him in performing Puja at the event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Governor Anandiben Patel and others were also present at the event.

Thereafter the Prime Minister released the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages. He also released a mobile app of the Granth.

PM Modi, who arrived in his parliamentary constituency on Sunday morning, will also unveil a 63-feet tall statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya besides inaugurating a memorial centre for the late leader. (ANI)

