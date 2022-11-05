PM Modi visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab, meets with dera chief

Adampur (Punjab) [India], November 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Radha Soami Satsang Beas dera in Punjab and met with its head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon

Punjab Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa received the prime minister at the airport.

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and DGP Gaurav Yadav were also present on the occasion.

PM Modi had met the dera chief in Delhi early this year in February ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi tweeted, "Tomorrow, 5th November I will have the honour of visiting the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Under the leadership of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, the RSSB is at the forefront of numerous community service efforts."

Later in the day, PM Modi will also be in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh where he will address rallies in Sundar Nagar and Solan.

"I look forward to being in Himachal Pradesh tomorrow, 5th November. I would be addressing rallies in Sundar Nagar and Solan. @BJP4Himachal is going to the people with the proven track record of development and highlighting the pro-people efforts of the double engine governments," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

Elections to Himachal Pradesh are slated to be held on November 12. (ANI)