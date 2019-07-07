PM Modi visits Virtual Experimental Museum in Varanasi

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:27 IST

Congress attacks Modi over Karantaka, says horse trading now has...

New Delhi, July 7 (ANI) Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of "denigrating democracy by engineering defections" in Karnataka and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the culture of "Aaya Ram Gaya Ram" has attained a new definition and the new word for it is "MODI - Mischievously Orchestrate