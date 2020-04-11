PM Modi wears home-made mask at video-conference with CMs

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was seen wearing a home-made mask in a video-conference with the chief ministers of different states over the coronavirus situation and lockdown imposed to prevent its spread.

While several other chief ministers were also wearing N95 and other face masks, Prime Minister Modi opted for a cloth mask to send the message that everyone should wear it.

Modi thanked the states for supporting the decision of the 21-day nationwide lockdown and praised how all the states have worked together as a team to check the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister also forewarned that the global situation remains far from satisfactory and informed about speculations of a possible second wave of the virus spread in some countries.

During the meeting, Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab recommended an extension of national lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus across the country. Notably, Odisha and Punjab governments have already announced the extension of the lockdown in their respective states.

In his earlier interaction with the Chief Ministers of states, the Prime Minister discussed measures to combat COVID-19.

This comes as some states and union territories, including Maharashtra and Delhi, have prohibited stepping outside the house without face masks in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)