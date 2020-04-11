New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday is holding a video-conference with the Chief Ministers. He was seen wearing a mask during the interaction.
In his earlier interaction with the Chief Ministers of states, the Prime Minister discussed measures to combat COVID-19.
Modi thanked the states for supporting the decision of 21-day nationwide lockdown. He praised how all the states have worked together as a team to check the spread of the virus.
The Prime Minister, however, forewarned that the global situation remains far from satisfactory and informed about speculations of a possible second wave of the virus spread in some countries. (ANI)
PM Modi wears mask in video conference with CMs
ANI | Updated: Apr 11, 2020 12:10 IST
