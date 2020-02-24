PM Modi welcomes President Trump to India with a hug

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US President Donald Trump on Monday as he arrived in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries.

On disembarking the aircraft, Trump was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Modi with the famous "bear-hug".

Trump is accompanied by the US First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner on the visit.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present at the airport along with other officials to welcome the visiting dignitaries. As he walked the red carpet the US President was accorded a tri-service guard of honour.

"Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain. Hum raste me hain, kuchh hi ghanton me hum sab milenge (We are excited to come to India. We are on the way, we will be meeting in some time from now)," Trump had tweeted in Hindi before departing from US visit.

"Atithi Devo Bhava (Guest is God)," PM Modi had tweeted re-tweeting Trump's Hindi tweet.

Earlier, PM had in a tweet said: "India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad."

The legendary Air Force One, emblazoned with the words "United States of America," the American flag, and the Seal of the President of the United States, landed at the Ahmedabad airport shortly before 12 PM.

Trump is slated to take part in a road-show, besides addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event along with Modi in the Motera Stadium, the world's largest cricket ground with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh people.

Grand preparations have been made for the high-profile visit with thousands of people expected to line up the streets of Ahmedabad to greet the two leaders during their roadshow.

(ANI)