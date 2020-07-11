PM Modi will dictate future course of border demarcations with big nations standing witness: BJP's Om Mathur

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dictate the future course of border demarcation between India and China, BJP senior leader Om Prakash Mathur said on Saturday.

Mathur said that it is the Prime Minister who will dictate the contours of the Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC) demarcating lines separating Indian borders with that of Pakistan and Chinese-controlled territory respectively.

Speaking to ANI, Mathur remarked, "Aane waale samay mein maan ke chaliye ki Modi ji ke dwara hi ek line tay hogi duniya ke pramukh desho ki beech mein rakhkar ke ki LoC mein yeh sthithi rehni chahiye." (In the coming days, Modi Ji will decide on the line (LOC) with major nations standing witness to it).

"That line will be accepted by everyone and respected as well. Whosoever violates that agreement should be held accountable," Mathur said.

The senior BJP leader added that the Prime Minister will decide the future course of international border demarcation while many major countries stand witness. The way Modi handled the stand-off with China, the world is looking at him to lead, he said.

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for demands to inform about steps taken to ensure no further encroachment by China, the BJP leader asked him to read about LoC and LAC.

"Rahul Gandhi and Congress should read about the LoC and LAC. One day, he said that China took our land, now he wants to know what the Centre is doing to prevent Chinese incursion in our territory. It was his grandfather Nehru's time that these demarcations came into being. If he cannot study history himself, he can ask a team that can and brief him, so that he can ask only informed questions from the government," Mathur said while asserting that the Chinese Army did not come into Indian territory.

Mathur, who is also BJP MP and national vice president said, "There is a no man's land near the LAC where the Chinese army tried to build structures. We built pressure on them. For so many days, they (Congress) have been claiming that Chinese encroached upon our land."

Speaking about privilege motion moved by the BJP MLAs in Rajasthan against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Mathur said that Congress is a broken house that became apparent in the recently held Congress Working Committee (CWC).

"Ever since the government was formed in Rajasthan, politics has seen a downfall. The one who laboured hard was given a backseat, thus starting internal politics. He made public allegations against our MLAs. That is why BJP MLAs moved a privilege motion. I want the government to announce the name of MLAs," added Mathur.

On the encounter of Vikas Dubey and the opposition's demand for an SC-monitored judicial probe, the leader, who is also the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh BJP, said that those demanding probe into the matter also had many encounters during their tenure and administration.

He stated that there are always inquiries into encounters. (ANI)

