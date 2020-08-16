PM Modi wishes Arvind Kejriwal on his 52nd birthday

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his 52nd birthday.

Kejriwal was born on August 16, 1968, at Siwani, Haryana.

"Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life," the PM tweeted.

Kejriwal also took to the micro-blogging site to thank the Prime Minister for his wishes.

"Thank you sir for your warm wishes," the Delhi CM's tweet read.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor is currently serving as the Chief Minister for the third term in a row. While his first term was from December 2013 to February 2014, his second term began in February 2015. (ANI)

