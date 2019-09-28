Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo/ANI

PM Modi wishes happiness, prosperity to everyone on Mahalaya

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 12:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished the nation on the occasion of Mahalaya.
"Shubho Mahalaya! We pray for the abundance of happiness in our lives. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May the blessings of Maa Durga always remain on our society," Modi's tweet read.
Mahalaya marks an end to the month of Pitru Paksha, which is observed by Hindus by remembering their ancestors. The families offer food, money and other gifts to their 'Pitras' (ancestors) as a sign of reverence.
It is also believed to be an invitation to Goddess Maa Durga to descend on the Earth. It is believed that goddess Durga descended the Earth on Mahalaya which is celebrated by the Bengalis across the globe with much fervour and zeal.
It is believed that mantras called 'Mahisasura Mardini' invoke the Goddess; the most famous one being 'Jago Tumi Jago.'
The fervour and festivity surrounding Durga Pooja and Navaratri start with Mahalaya. Idols of Goddess Durga are transported to various pandals from this day, with the onset of the last round of preparation for the grand festival. Mahalaya brings with it a feeling of positivity, festivity and warmth ahead of the start of the most anticipated festival. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 12:56 IST

