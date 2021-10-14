PM Modi wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished for the speedy recovery of former PM Manmohan Singh who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for evaluation of fever last night.

"I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr Manmohan Singh Ji," PM Modi tweeted.

Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday, is under the observation of doctors.

The eighty-nine-year-old Congress leader had complained of weakness and is stable and under the observation of doctors, hospital sources said.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the hospital to meet him. (ANI)