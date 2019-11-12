PM Modi wishes nation on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished the nation on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

"Today, on the very special occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, my greetings to everyone. This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister also tweeted a video showcasing part of his speech from the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor, on November 9, where he had called on countrymen to take inspirations from life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.

"Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught us the importance of living with true values and also gave an economic system based on honesty and self-confidence," he outlined.

On November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor at Gurdaspur, facilitating the visa-free travel of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib, which is the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greeting and wrote, "I bow to Shri Guru Nanakdev Ji on the auspicious occasion of his 550th jayanti."

Meanwhile, hundreds of devotees have flocked to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on the occasion of Guru Purab to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The Gurudwaras have been decorated with lights on the occasion.

The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. Hence, it is also known as Kartik Poornima. (ANI)

