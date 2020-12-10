PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi long and healthy life on her birthday

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Extending birthday greetings to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished her a long and healthy life.

"Birthday greetings to Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.



This year, Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation against the recently enacted farm laws and the COVID-19 situation in the country.

According to top sources in the party, the Congress general secretary (organisation) has communicated to all the in-charges and PCC presidents of the states that amid the ongoing farmer's agitation, Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday this year.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, in a letter, has asked all the state heads of the Congress to avoid all sorts of celebrations, including cake cutting, on Gandhi's birthday. (ANI)

