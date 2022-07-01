PM Modi wishes VP Naidu on birthday, says he has raised standards of Parliamentary debates

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday greetings to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu calling him an "inspiration for the citizens" and said Rajya Sabha Chairman has played a key role in "raising the standards" of Parliamentary debates.

"Birthday greetings to our respected VP Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu. For decades, he has served the nation in an outstanding manner. He is an inspiration for our citizens. His passion towards agriculture, rural development and social welfare is remarkable," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister said that he has had the opportunity to work "closely" for several years with the senior BJP leader who was elected as the Vice President of the country in 2017.

"I have had the opportunity to work closely with @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu closely over the last several years. I have always admired his zeal and energy. As our VP, he has played a key role in raising the standards of Parliamentary proceedings and debates. Praying for his long life," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to Vice President Naidu and said that his wisdom has "few parallels".



"I extend my warm greetings to the honourable Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu Ji on his birthday. Venkaiah Ji's wisdom, humour and wit have few parallels. May he remain in the best of health and lead a long life," Shah tweeted.

Notably, the term of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will end on August 10.

The notification will be issued on July 5 and the last date for filing nominations is July 19. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on July 20, the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is July 22 and voting, if necessary, will take place on August 6.

The schedule of the election was finalised in a meeting of the poll panel held today which was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The Vice-President is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.

An Election Commission release said that the electoral college for the 16th vice-presidential election this year consists of 233 elected members of Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of Lok Sabha. (ANI)

