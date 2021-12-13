PM Modi witnesses spectacular 'Ganga Aarti' onboard Vivekanda cruise in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday witnessed 'Ganga Aarti' on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Shiv Deepotsav being celebrated in the city today.

PM Modi who had boarded the Vivekananda Cruise witnessed the grand spectacle at Ravidas Ghat from aboard the vessel.

Priests dressed in traditional attires chanted shlokas as they carried deepams (earthen lamps) and moved in rhythmic motion for the ritual.



The Prime Minister was seen with folded hands watching the aarti from the cruise vessel.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also onboard the cruise accompanying the Prime Minister.

Several thousands of earthen lamps were lit to illuminate the ghat, which was decked with floral arrangements. The water from the Ganges reflected the glittering lights of the diyas and illuminations from the temples and buildings lining the river bank.



Following the grand aarti, a scintillating display of light and sound show was held at the ghat.





Thousands of devotees took part in the grand celebrations today. The sky was light up with fireworks after a light and sound show.



The cruise was also decked up beautifully with lights.



The Prime Minister was accompanied by chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, deputy chief ministers and other top leaders of BJP.

Typically, devotees and tourists gather every evening at the ghat to witness the Ganga aarti, which is a daily ritual performed at dusk.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister offered prayers to Sant Ravidas after inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

The Prime Minister took a boat ride from Lalita Ghat to Ravidas Ghat with the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath after having lunch with the workers involved in the construction work of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.

Prime Minister inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project here, which has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore. A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project.

They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

Prime Minister's vision was also to ensure that all heritage structures be preserved during the course of the development of the project. This foresight came in handy when, during the process of destruction of the old properties, more than 40 ancient temples were rediscovered. (ANI)

