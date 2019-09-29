PM Modi working hard towards transforming society, says Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 57th radio broadcast address 'Mann Ki Baat', Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said that Modi has assumed the role of a motivator for the masses of the nation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's small act of talking to people via phone on Mann Ki Baat is a great move. He has assumed the role of transforming the society; this is also the first time that I have seen a Prime Minister calling up Lata Mangashekarji on her birthday. She is a Bharat Ratna awardee but nobody else had bothered to inquire about her, these gestures mean a lot," Tiwari said.

The BJP leader added that after listening to the Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat program it felt that the Prime Minister was aware of the needs of the society and was taking them into account.

"After listening to PM Modi's Mann ki Baat it feels that he exactly knows what is going on in the country, his beautiful message for Diwali to help others during the festive season and to honour our daughters is a great move as well," Tiwari said.

Speaking about Modi's speech he added, "The Prime Minister also touched upon Ripudaman's achievement and introduced us to plogging, we will echo these thoughts and this will change the society. He also talked about the ill-effects of e-cigarettes; even I was unaware of its harms. Narendra Modiji is working as an uplifter of the society, and India is proud of that." (ANI)

