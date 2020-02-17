PM Modi writes to members of medical team that rescued Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wrote a letter to Manu Joseph - Nursing Officer, Safdarjung Hospital and congratulated each and every member of the medical team who assisted in the evacuation of Indian citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan city.

Joseph is also a member of the medical team.

The letter reads, "The life-saving efforts (of the medical team from Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals) in evacuating our citizens from Wuhan, the center of coronavirus outbreak, is commendable."

"Coronavirus outbreak has worried the entire world. In such a scenario, the evacuation of Indian citizens in distress has not only given relief to those rescued but also reassured the Indian diaspora settled across the world that in times of crisis, the entire nation stands firmly. May you continue to serve the nation with the same resolve and distinction," it further read.



The 10-member team also comprised Dr. Anand Vishal, Dr. Pulin Gupta, Dr. Sanjeet Panesar, Ajo Jose and Sarath Prem of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Dr. Yogesh Chandra Porwal, Dr. Rupali Malik and Rajnish Kumar of Safdarjung Hospital and Sujata Arya of Airport Health Organisation. (ANI)