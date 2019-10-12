PM Modi, Xi meet for more than two hours over dinner

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for dinner on the first day of their second informal summit with the two leaders spending over two hours together.

The Chinese President was treated to a variety of sumptuous South Indian dishes.

Sources said the dinner began at around 7 pm and the conversation between the two leaders continued for over two hours.

From Thakkali Rasam and Arachavitta Sambar to Kadalai Kuruma and Kavanarasi Halwa, the menu reflected the sweeping diversity of south Indian culinary traditions.

Earlier in the day, Modi and Xi took a guided tour of UNESCO World Heritage sites - Arjuna's Penance, Krishna's Butter Ball, and Pancha Rathas.

The cultural performance at the Shore Temple included Indian classical dance forms of Kathakali and Bharatnatyam highlighting the region's magnificent traditions.

No Memorandum of Understanding or agreements would be signed during the informal summit. Modi and Xi will hold one-on-one and delegation-level talks on Saturday. (ANI)