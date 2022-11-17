PM Modi's action packed 72 hours in Gujarat, here are the details

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to poll-bound Gujarat this weekend and is expected to participate in at least eight programmes crisscrossing the state from Saurashtra to Surat.

The highlight of PM Modi's tour is his visit to the famous Somnath Temple on November 20. The Prime Minister is also the chairman of the Somnath Temple Trust.

On November 19 evening after landing in Gujarat the Prime Minister will address a rally in Valsad.

On November 20, after visiting the Somnath Temple, he is scheduled to address four rallies in the Saurashtra region. Venues have been finalised at Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad.

Incidentally, in the last assembly elections, the BJP was not able to win a single seat in these assembly constituencies in Saurashtra. The BJP won the state polls but wasn't able to breach this bastion that has traditionally voted for Congress.

On Day 3, PM Modi will hold three rallies in Surendranagar, Bharuch and Navsari.

While Bharuch was the constituency of the former Congress tall man Ahmed Patel in the past, the BJP state president CR Patil who hails from Navsari has been winning this Lok Sabha seat with huge margins.

Incidentally, Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi is also expected to visit Navsari on November 21, the same day that PM Modi is expected to be in Navsari.

PM Modi, who hails from Gujarat, is also expected to have a closed-door meeting with the state leaders during his stay here to further boost the party in the western state.

In Gujarat, the BJP party has been in power for the last 27 years with Narendra Modi being the longest-serving chief minister of the state.

This time the party under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and CR Patil is aiming to fetch more than 140 seats.

The state has been a BJP stronghold for long and the party confident of coming back and forming the government for the seventh term.

The state of Gujarat which has 182 assembly constituencies will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date. (ANI)