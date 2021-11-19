PM Modi's announcing repeal of three farm laws on Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak reflects sensitivity

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday used the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary to announce the withdrawal of three farm laws and also expressed his solidarity with the farming community.

Apart from the announcement for reopening of the Kartarpur corridor, the repeal of three farm laws (which were strongly opposed by protesting farmers) has not only added to the joy of Gurupurab but also strengthened the faith towards PM Modi in the hearts of the Sikh community.

Despite opposition to the three laws passed by the government in many parts of the country,

the farmers and the Sikh community of Punjab remained at the forefront of this struggle.

One could feel the sensitivity in PM Modi's voice today when he was informing the people about the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws. Of course, the three laws were formulated for the overall development of the country. However, a section of farmers objected to the agricultural laws but the government couldn't convince them.

Today during the announcement, the Prime Minister emotionally apologized to the countrymen without blaming anyone. "There must be some deficiency in our penance," he said. These words of PM Modi showcased his seriousness and modesty towards farmers. He had come to know that under the guise of the peasant's movement, some selfish elements were trying to mislead the peasantry and youth and use the movement to weaken India. The farmer's movement was being exploited by vested interest groups who wanted to use this movement to tarnish the image of India internationally.

Pro-Khalistan groups and the Pakistan ISI network have tried to utilize this tailor-made opportunity for carrying out their nefarious designs to create anarchy in India. PM Modi gave a clear message that nothing comes before the unity and integrity of India. Anything that weakens India and creates unrest cannot be allowed.

The decision to reopen the Kartarpur corridor was taken by PM Modi at the request of

members of the Sikh community.

At the time of partition, many shrines had remained in Pakistan, the vision of which was always in the minds of Sikhs. The hooks kept coming out of the depths of their hearts during every prayer to the Almighty. Gurudwara Shri Darbar Sahib Kartarpur (Pakistan) is the place where Guru Nanak Devji spent the last 18 years of his life organising the Sikh Panth and embracing Gurmat ideology.

The desire to visit and pay homage to this sacred land has been within the Sikhs for 70 years which was fulfilled by PM Modi two years ago. However, the passage was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire Sikh Panth had been urging the reopening of this international corridor and the announcement of its reopening in the wake of the religious sentiments of the Sikh community has created a wave of great joy among them.

PM Modi earned the respect and the trust of the Sikh community with his decisions after he became the Prime Minister. He took the initiative to bring justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots who had been suffering from injustice for 36 years. He took action and several people convicted in the cases including former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar went behind bars.

On the centenary of Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary, it was decided to slash the blacklist of Sikh foreign nationals who were barred from travelling to India for decades.

Also, the GST of Guru Ka Langar of Shri Harmander Sahib was abolished. The 350th Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singhji and the 550th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanakji were marked with great enthusiasm by the Modi government.

In 2021, the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur was also celebrated with great enthusiasm despite COVID restrictions. On this day, PM Modi visited Sis Ganj Gurudwara in Delhi and interacted with the general public.

Recently Sikhs were rescued from Afghanistan and their holy book was also brought back to India with honour and dignity.

As Chief Minister of Gujrat, Modi took a personal interest in repairing the Lakhpat Gurudwara in Kutch which was destroyed due to the earthquake in 2001. In nutshell, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never let the Sikh community down.

Modi adopted the guise of a Sikh during the 1975 Emergency.

PM Modi's close associates know that he did not miss an opportunity to gain knowledge about Sikhism. He has spent a few years in Punjab and Chandigarh doing political work, where forged closer ties with the Sikh community, the imprint of which can be seen even today. With gifts given on the occasion of Gurupurab through decisions like the repeal of three farm laws and reopening of the Kartarpur corridor, Narendra Modi has been successful in regaining the love and faith of the Sikh community.

Disclaimer- The author of this opinion piece is Prof Sarchand Singh. It reflects the views of the author only. (ANI)