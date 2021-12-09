PM Modi's constant effort is to make India 'Krishi Pradhan': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constant effort is to make the country 'Krishi Pradhan', said the Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday.

Naqvi's remarks came after farmers, who have been protesting against the three farm laws on different borders of Delhi since November 26 last year, announced on Wednesday that they are suspending their year-long agitation and would vacate the protest sites on December 11.

The announcement came after the protesting farmers received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawing cases against them immediately.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "If we talk about the government, then this government has never adopted the path of confrontation. It has always adopted the path of negotiations. We have sensitively adopted the path of dialogue. PM Modi's continuous effort is to make the nation 'Krishi Pradhan'."

Naqvi further added, "Such instances are less seen where a year-long protest is being settled down with a talk. The problem has been resolved with harmony without the use of any administrative forces."



Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision on repealing the three farm laws, the Union Minister said, "This is a dignified decision of the leader of the world's largest democracy Narendra Modi Ji. He has repeatedly shown commitment to democratic processes and people also realize it."

Naqvi added, "I feel that since the day Narendra Modi's government has come to power, his priority has been the villages and the farmers. Making the country 'Krishi Pradhan'."

Speaking about the Krishi Samman Nidhi scheme, Naqvi said, "He (PM Modi) is working in the welfare of the farmers, be it soil health cards, insurance, enhancing the production of crops."

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws.

The SKM called off a planned tractor march to Parliament on November 29 and said that it would wait until December 4 for the Union government to formally respond to its demands, which it had stated in an open letter to the Prime Minister. (ANI)

