PM Modi's constant efforts to make India Aatmanirbhar in Urea

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): In yet another step to boost fertiliser production in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Telangana on 12 November.

The foundation stone for Ramagundam Project was also laid by Prime Minister on 7 August 2016.

An official of Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry told ANI on condition of anonymity that since 2014, Prime Minister Modi has made special efforts for the revival of fertiliser plants lying closed for many years.

"The driving force behind the revival of the Fertilizer Plants across the country is the vision of the Prime Minister to achieve self-sufficiency in production of urea," the official told ANI.

The official of the Ministry further told ANI that Right since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has always put special focus on increasing indigenous fertiliser production and timely supply of fertilizer to farmers.



The government notified the New Urea Policy 2015 for existing 25 gas based urea units with the objective of maximising indigenous urea production; promoting energy efficiency in urea production; and rationalising subsidy burden on the Government.

In December 2021, Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant, whose foundation stone was also laid by him on 22 July 2016. This plant was lying shut for more than 30 years; it was revived and built at a cost of around Rs. 8,600 crore.

Last month in October, Barauni Plant of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) also commenced urea production. Government had mandated HURL to revive the Barauni plant with an estimated investment of more than Rs. 8,300 crores with urea production capacity of 12.7 LMTPA.

The Sindri unit of the Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) has two days earlier commenced commercial production of urea. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the revival of the Sindri Fertilizer project of HURL on 25 May 2018.

Similarly, he had also laid the foundation stone for revival of Talcher fertiliser project on 22 September 2018. This plant is based on coal gasification technology and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

After operationalization of all these urea plants at Ramagundam, Gorakhpur, Sindri, Barauni and Talcher, they will add to 63.5 LMT per annum of urea leading to reduction in the import of urea. They will help significantly in moving closer to the goal of achieving Aatmanirbharta in Urea production.

The implementation of the New Urea Policy-2015 has led to additional production from the existing gas based urea units due to which the actual production of urea has increased significantly. (ANI)

