PM Modi's heart beats for people of J-K: Altaf Bukhari

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart beats for the people of J-K and he understands what the people of the Union Territory aspire for.

Bukhari, who met Prime Minister Modi here today, told ANI: "PM said no demographic change will be done. He is a man of commitment. His heart beats for people of Jammu and Kashmir."

"He understands what the people of Jammu and Kashmir want. He appreciated when we said that we want the same laws as the rest of the country," added Bukhari.

Aiming to provide relief to the people "facing challenges since August 5 last year," Bukhari, formerly with the People's Democratic Party (PDP), launched his own party on March 8, the International Women's Day.

Thirty-one political leaders are expected to join the party including those from PDP, National Conference (NC) and the Congress, sources have said. (ANI)

