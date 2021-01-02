PM Modi's high approval rating proud achievement for country: UP CM

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that his 'approval rating' is the 'highest among world leaders' in a survey conducted by an American research firm.

Adityanath said that Morning Consult, a globally respected organization, has rated PM Modi as the world's most popular leader in the net approval rating in its survey and this is a proud achievement for the country.



"Prime Minister Modi has continuously worked for the well-being of 135 crore people of the country during his 6-year tenure. Due to his leadership and his efficiency, the country has achieved unprecedented success in controlling in COVID-19. Due to this, the World Health Organization also had to appreciate India," he said.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda also lauded the Prime Minister for emerging as the most popular head of the government.

"Our PM Narendra Modi Ji rated highest among world leaders by American research firm Morning Consult. Our PM has yet again emerged the most popular head of Government for his efficient handling of various issues and management of the COVID-19 crisis," Nadda tweeted. (ANI)

