PM Modi's historic US visit has given new aura to India on world stage: Shah

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to the United States has given India a "new aura" on the world stage and his leadership is a beacon for new India.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said that he joined millions of Indians in welcoming Prime Minister Modi after his US visit, which has given "India a new aura on the world stage".

"His leadership is a beacon of hope for New India, which is full of possibilities. He is a leader India waited for so long. India's Pride Modi," he said.

Prime Minister arrived India with a grand welcome by BJP workers and supporters at the Palam technical airport.

Modi thanked people for coming in large numbers to welcome him.

"This has been a memorable welcome back home. On this occasion, I bow to each and every Indian," he said.

The Prime Minister was received by BJP working president JP Nadda at the airport along with other leaders including Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi.

During the visit, Modi addressed the UN General Assembly and held a series of bilateral meetings. He also met CEOs of several top global companies. (ANI)