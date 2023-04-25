PM Modi's idea of 'Sadbhawana' finds way to global stage

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of 'Sadbhawna' (world peace) across the world, the NID Foundation New Delhi came together with Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) and Namdhari Sikh Society to jointly organize an event in Melbourne, Australia.

The event was organized at Bunjil Palace, Melbourne on April 23.

Titled 'Sadbhawna', the event is an initiative started by the NID Foundation, taking forward Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is a family).

The event was attended by several religious across faiths.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, chief patron of NID Foundation, and the Chancellor of Chandigarh University, said in his address that people professing different religions have lived in India for centuries and believe in communal harmony.

"Guru Granth Sahib is the best example of religious harmony and unity as it contains not only the teachings of 9 Sikh Gurus but also those of 15 Bhagats and 11 Bhatts as well," he said.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, India, in the last nine years, has rapidly advanced on the road to being a developed nation and has become the world's fifth-largest economy. Like many other countries, all communities in India enjoy full freedom and are given all opportunities without any discrimination on the lines of caste, creed, or religion and feel safe under the leadership of PM Modi," he said, adding that he is the most secular and progressive PM in the history of independent India.

Further, heaping praise on the government led by PM Modi, he said "There is a clear difference in the development work that was carried out over the last 9 years in the country and the work done in the 65 years prior to that."

Sandhu also unveiled the book 'Heartfelt-The Legacy of Faith', which showcases the contributions and work of PM Modi for the Sikh community.

Philip James Huggins, the Bishop of the Anglican Church of Australia, said the 'Sadbhawna' event embodied the spirit of friendship and love. "The relationship between India and Australia has blossomed under the leadership of PM Modi. We have recently seen cricket diplomacy taking shape between the two countries. A notable feature of Indian democracy is that it encourages the participation of all communities in each other's festivals and rituals," he said, adding that he does not adhere to the narrative being put forward by certain vested interests that minorities are targeted in India under PM Modi.

He said further that in India, the majority population makes it easier for minorities to live in peace and harmony and be equal stakeholders in taking the country forward and upholding its spiritual and secular character.

On April 13, Prime Minister Modi participated in the Tamil New Year celebration at the residence of his cabinet colleague L Murugan. During his visit, he not only talked about the rich cultural and traditional heritage of the southern state but also wore the traditional Dravidian attire -- veshti -- at the function. He also expressed what Tamil and the Dravidians meant to him.

PM Modi said a large section of the population in his Assembly constituency, Maninagar in Gujarat, were Dravidians who voted him to power as chief minister.

Earlier, on April 9, PM Modi visited the Sacred Heart Church in Delhi's Connaught Place on the occasion of Easter.

In February 2023, PM Modi inaugurated the 'Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava' cultural festival at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital.

In November 2022, he participated in the celebrations of the birth anniversary of Sikh guru Shri Guru Nanak Dev at the residence of the National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura.

With signature enthusiasm and festive fervour, PM Modi, in October 2022, participated in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations at the Dhalpur Ground of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

It is believed that PM Modi is a devotee of Lord Durga as he also keeps fast for nine days during Navratri. In September 2022, he participated in the Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, PM Modi was also seen attending Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Union Minister Piyush Goyal's residence in August 2022.

In May 2022, he offered prayers at the Mahaprinirvana Stupa at Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He also made an official visit to Lumbini, Nepal (birthplace of Buddha), which coincided with the auspicious occasion.

PM Modi also visited Sri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Temple in Delhi on Ravidas Jayanti in February 2022.

Earlier, on the occasion of Dev Deepawali, PM Modi participated in the Mahotsav in Varanasi, which is a revered place for Shiv Bhakts and also his Lok Sabha constituency.

Taking note of the religious significance of the place, the Central government under the leadership of PM Modi also established the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

He also paid a visit and offered prayers at the Mahakal temple, in Bhopal, while unveiling the Mahakal corridor last year. (ANI)