PM Modi's long-term vision is shaping new India: Sarbananda Sonowal

Jorhat (Assam) [India], March 26 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his long-term vision is shaping a new India.

The Union Minister on Sunday attended the 99th episdode of the Mann Ki Baat programme at Booth No 56 in the central Teok panchayat along with party workers and the general public at Teok in Assam's Jorhat district.

"The visionary leadership of PM Modi has ushered a new wave of development with the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas, Sabka Prayas' policy. India is moving in the direction of becoming an Atmanirbhar Bharat - bringing the dream of 'Made in India' led development a reality. With the surge of the Start-Up movement, the youth of the country has also become active agents of this wonderful movement. Due to the vision of PM Modi, the dreams and aspirations of people of the country are getting realised," Sonowal said.

The senior leader of BJP, Sarbananda Sonowal further said, "BJP remains committed to the holistic and all-round development of all sections of the society through the nation-building process. As the world's largest political party, BJP continues to work unabated for the betterment of the country. Our workers are our driving force. In ensuing days, we must continue to work with unity and commitment to strengthen our organisational foundation."

Highlighting the development of the Northeast under PM Modi's government, the Union Minister said that the Northeast has scripted a new horizon of progress as it has become the new engine of growth for India.

"The benefits of the government schemes are now trickling down to the women, youth and farmers with direct benefit transfer and other policy amendments to cut down middlemen, bringing in efficiency in the governance system. This is the perfect example of how minimum government can deliver maximum governance. Similarly, the shift to Act East policy has proved to be the catalyst of change as the region becomes an important region which is bridging India and South East Asia," he said.



"The rural economy has also strengthened as considerable movement is happening in the industrialisation, information technology in the country. Thanks to the long term policies as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the quality of life and standard of living of people has improved considerably," the Minister added.

Immediately after attending the Mann Ki Baat programme, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the century-old Naamghar at Teok in Jorhat.

After paying obeisance at the Naamghar, Sonowal offered prayer and paid for everyone's good health & prosperity.

Sonowal also participated in the opening of the door of the Naamghar in presence of Satradhikar of Shri Shri Auniati Satra Dr Pitambar Deva Goswami among other eminent personalities.

"Gurujona laid the foundation of unity & spiritualism with the establishment of Naamghars. Naamghar is an inseparable part of Assam's social life as it is the centre of peace & prosperity. The peace, power, knowledge and culture emanate from Bhakti. Bhakti gives us the strength to move forward. We must continue our spiritual journey through Naamghars to keep our society relevant, spiritual and beautiful," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

"Further relaxation of AFSPA from many areas of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur is another welcome step by the Modi govt. Due to sustained and conscious effort by PM Modi has resulted in permanent peace in the region. On behalf of all the people of the region, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

"The dark days of violence, disturbance, and insurgency during the Congress government dispensarion have now become a thing of past due to conscious effort of the Modi government. The insurgents have chosen to reject the road of violence as they join the movement of nation building under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am sure today's decision will further accelerate the development in the region in a peaceful environment," the Minister added. (ANI)

