PM Modi's mother donates Rs 25,000 to PM-CARES Fund

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday donated Rs 25,000 from her personal savings to PM CARES fund to help in the fight against COVID-19.

On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created the PM CARES Fund, or the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund and appealed to all countrymen to show their support for the cause.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,251. (ANI)