PM Modi's mother Heeraben hospitalised

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was on Wednesday admitted to hospital and her condition is reported to be stable.

The hospital in a statement said, "Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable."

Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly polls, the prime minister during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June.

Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls. (ANI)