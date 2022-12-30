PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away at 100

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, passed away at 100.

Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

shaandaar shtaabdii kaa iishvr crnnoN meN viraam... maaN meN maiNne hmeshaa us trimuurti kii anubhuuti kii hai, jismeN ek tpsvii kii yaatraa, nisskaam krmyogii kaa prtiik aur muulyoN ke prti prtibddh jiivn smaahit rhaa hai / pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022



PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)