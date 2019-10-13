PM Modi's niece didn't reveal her identity while lodging snatching complaint: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece approached the police station like a normal complainant and they acted promptly without even knowing the fact that the victim was related to a VIP.

Away from the aura of VIP culture, the Prime Minister's niece, Damyanti Ben Modi went anonymously to the police station to lodge her complaint soon after the incident. When Damyanti Ben approached the police, she didn't reveal her family identity.

"While filing the complaint, the complaint didn't reveal that she belonged to a VIP family. She came to us as a normal complainant. We registered the case and initiated the probe," DCP, North, Monika Bhardwaj said earlier in the day while briefing the media.

Damyanti Ben was all praise for the efficiency of the Delhi Police personnel in responding to the common man's grievances.

Damyanti Ben returned to Delhi from Amritsar yesterday morning and had booked a room at the Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in the national capital. Despite being the relative of the Prime Minister, she did not avail of any government accommodation or vehicle. She was to leave for Ahmedabad on the same evening when the snatching took place.

In a day and age, where name dropping and VIP culture is a trend for the power of the land, Damyanti Ben chose to travel by train and auto. She came to Delhi by train and reached the Gujarati Samaj Bhavan by an auto when the two bike-borne miscreants snatched her purse.

Meanwhile, both the accused in the snatching case have been arrested by the police and their questioning is underway, the DCP confirmed.

Police have recovered Rs 56,000 cash, two mobile phones, documents, and the scooty used in the crime.

The miscreants on Saturday had snatched the purse of Damayanti while she was alighting from an auto-rickshaw outside the Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in north Delhi's Civil Lines.

According to Damayanti, she had Rs 56,000 cash, two mobile phones and some important documents in the purse, which were snatched. (ANI)

