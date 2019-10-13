Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Damayanti Ben Modi. (File photo/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Damayanti Ben Modi. (File photo/ANI)

PM Modi's niece didn't reveal her identity while lodging snatching complaint: Delhi Police

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece approached the police station like a normal complainant and they acted promptly without even knowing the fact that the victim was related to a VIP.
Away from the aura of VIP culture, the Prime Minister's niece, Damyanti Ben Modi went anonymously to the police station to lodge her complaint soon after the incident. When Damyanti Ben approached the police, she didn't reveal her family identity.
"While filing the complaint, the complaint didn't reveal that she belonged to a VIP family. She came to us as a normal complainant. We registered the case and initiated the probe," DCP, North, Monika Bhardwaj said earlier in the day while briefing the media.
Damyanti Ben was all praise for the efficiency of the Delhi Police personnel in responding to the common man's grievances.
Damyanti Ben returned to Delhi from Amritsar yesterday morning and had booked a room at the Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in the national capital. Despite being the relative of the Prime Minister, she did not avail of any government accommodation or vehicle. She was to leave for Ahmedabad on the same evening when the snatching took place.
In a day and age, where name dropping and VIP culture is a trend for the power of the land, Damyanti Ben chose to travel by train and auto. She came to Delhi by train and reached the Gujarati Samaj Bhavan by an auto when the two bike-borne miscreants snatched her purse.
Meanwhile, both the accused in the snatching case have been arrested by the police and their questioning is underway, the DCP confirmed.
Police have recovered Rs 56,000 cash, two mobile phones, documents, and the scooty used in the crime.
The miscreants on Saturday had snatched the purse of Damayanti while she was alighting from an auto-rickshaw outside the Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in north Delhi's Civil Lines.
According to Damayanti, she had Rs 56,000 cash, two mobile phones and some important documents in the purse, which were snatched. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:38 IST

Goa: Mobile app not compulsory to submit record of liquor transaction

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): After criticism from the opposition over the use of mobile app for submitting liquor transaction in the state, Goa government on Sunday clarified that the application is not compulsory at present and licensees are free to maintain records in a physical manner.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:35 IST

RTC staffs carry out candlelight march in memory of Srinivas...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees carried out a candlelight march in the city here on Sunday in remembrance of driver Srinivas Reddy, who died after immolating himself during a protest.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:31 IST

Union Minister Prahlad Patel attends BRICS Culture Ministers' meeting

Curitiba [Brazil], October 13 (ANI): Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Sunday participated in BRICS Culture Ministers' meeting held in Curitiba, Brazil.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:29 IST

CM reviews preparations for Vibrant Goa Summit 2019

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday evening reviewed preparations for Vibrant Goa Summit 2019 at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Bambolim.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:28 IST

RTC employees to continue protest despite KCR's disproval

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees have decided to continue their protest despite Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's disproval.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:03 IST

Giriraj Singh bats for law to control population

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh along with RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday took part in 'Samadhan Padayatra' and called for a law to control the population in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:03 IST

Telangana: Another RTC employee attempts suicide, protests...

Warangal Rural (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A day after a striking Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) staffer set himself ablaze, another employee allegedly attempted suicide in Warangal before he was stopped by the police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:51 IST

Dedicated dengue wards in govt hospitals, all efforts being...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Sunday said that there are dedicated wards for dengue patients in every government hospitals in the state and all efforts are being made to tackle the menace.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:51 IST

TN: 3,000 kg sea cucumbers seized near Poomarichan island, 2 detained

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A team of forest personnel from Mandapam Forest Range on Sunday seized 3,000 kg of sea cucumbers from a boat near Poomarichan island in Rameswaram here and detained two fishermen.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:44 IST

Rahul asks PM Modi, Fadnavis to speak about PMC Bank scam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should speak about the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam instead of diverting the people's attention from real issues.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:44 IST

U'Khand: Eight dead, five injured after vehicle falls into Kail river

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Eight people died, five others were injured and one person was missing after a vehicle fell into Kail river in Tharali Tehsil on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:23 IST

Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Uri

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): An Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday.

Read More
iocl