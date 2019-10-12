Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

PM Modi's niece robbed in Delhi, snatchers decamp with Rs 56,000 cash, mobiles

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 17:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Two unidentified bike-borne miscreants on Saturday snatched the purse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece in North Delhi's Civil Lines.
The incident took place when Damayanti Ben Modi, the daughter of the Prime Minister's brother, was alighting from an auto-rickshaw outside the gates of Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Civil Lines.
Damayanti returned to Delhi from Amritsar today morning and had booked a room at the Gujarati Samaj Bhavan. She was to leave for Ahmedabad on the same evening.
As the victim arrived at Civil Lines from Old Delhi Railway Station, the robbers came and snatched her purse after she got down from the auto-rickshaw, police said.
According to Damayanti, she had Rs 56,000 cash, two mobile phones and some important documents in the purse snatched by the robbers.
The crime spot is just a few kilometres away from the residences of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The police said that Damayanti has filed a case of snatching and investigation is underway to nab the culprits.
Taking cognisance into the matter, DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj said, "A case of snatching has been filed. We are analysing the CCTV footage from the railway station to Civil Lines. The investigation is underway and we will soon nab the accused."
Several cases of snatching from various parts of the national capital have surfaced in recent times. (ANI)

