Union Minister Anurag Thakur speaking to ANI on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)
PM Modi's popularity will bring in more investment to country, says Anurag Thakur

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 18:03 IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Hailing 'Howdy, Modi!' as a landmark event, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity will bring in more investment opportunities for India.
"Today when PM Modi will address the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston, over 50,000 people will be there to hear him. It is going to be a landmark event. President Donald Trump will also share the stage with PM Modi and this clearly shows how powerful our PM is. PM Modi's popularity strengthens our nation as well," said Thakur while addressing a rally on the occasion of Maharaja Hari Singh's birth anniversary in Jammu.
He also outlined the significance of this opportunity to bring in more investment to the country and said, "India should use this opportunity to take our policies overseas and bring in fresh investments. The Finance Ministry has recently taken a decision under PM Modi's leadership, to cut down the corporate tax rate and reduction in GST in the tourism sector. These measures clearly show that there are ample of opportunities waiting for more investment and growth in India.
Speaking on the current situation of Jammu and Kashmir and abrogation of Article 370, Thakur said: "Voices of minorities in Kashmir especially the Kashmiri Pandit's were not heard for long and only PM Modi listened to them. He acted upon it and abrogated Article 370 and 35 A and fulfilled the promise which was due since so many years.
He also reiterated the government's firm stand on abrogation of Article 370 and stated that it was central government's decision so no other nation can intervene in this matter.
"PM Modi and Trump share a good relationship which has further strengthened the bilateral ties between the two nations. Such strong ties convey a positive message to our nation which will strengthen the scope of trade and investment in our country," he added.
BJP National President Shyam Jaju and Union Minister Jitendra Singh also addressed the rally. (ANI)

