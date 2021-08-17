PM Modi's Rs 100-trillion announcement for infrastructure development will make India Atmanirbhar: BJP's Lanka Dinakar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Monday said Rs 100 trillion announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for infrastructure development will help India to become self-reliant.

Speaking to ANI, Dinakar said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi said to make India 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', it is highly important to develop required infrastructure. For this, Rs 100 lakh crore has been announced by the Prime Minister under 'Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti Bharat'."

The BJP leader emphasised that the project is already in progress and it aims to reduce the transportation time and improve Industrial productivity with the connectivity among roads, Rail, airways and waterways.

"This project will boost the post pandemic economy and improve our own production of technologies to reduce dependency on other countries. These integrated Infrastructure projects are the part and parcel of various departments," he said.



Dinakar said that inclusive growth in all sectors will be materialised for creating hundreds and thousands of new employment opportunities for the people of the country.

He also added that PM Modi has set a target that India will be energy independent by the year 2047 by replacing petroleum with other alternatives.

Quoting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, he said, "If we cannot become Atmanirbhar (self-reliant), then we tend to depend on other countries like China and might have to bow before them. As Mohan Bhagwat mentioned, 'swadeshi' means doing business on India's terms ensuring economic security. Adaptation of technology should be based on our terms."

The BJP leader said India is one of the top five countries which manufactured the vaccine for COVID-19.

"Previously, we always wait for vaccine imports from other countries. And now, other countries are waiting for the vaccine from India. Our vision is to grow in all sectors without much dependency on other countries," he added. (ANI)

