PM Modi's 'Sahakar Se Samridhi' is not just a slogan: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): After the union cabinet approved the computerization of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) on Wednesday,Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sahakar Se Samridhi' is not just a slogan but his unwavering resolve to bring positive change in the lives of those associated with the cooperative sector.

Shah's remarks came while showing regard by thanking the Prime Minister for the major decision on PACS.

In a series of tweets, Shah said "Whether it is the creation of the Ministry of Cooperation or decisions taken thereafter in the direction of empowering this sector, they show that Prime Minister Modi's 'Sahakar Se Samridhi' is not just a slogan, rather that the Prime Minister has an unwavering resolve to bring positive change to lives of those associated with the cooperative sector".



Further in this series of decisions, the Cabinet chaired by PM Modi has taken a very important decision today to computerize PACS, which are the smallest unit in the cooperative sector and their computerization will prove to be a boon for the sector.

The Minister highlighted that 63 thousand PACS will be computerized at a cost of Rs 2,516 crore, which will benefit about 13 crore small and marginal farmers.

"In this digital age, the decision of computerization of PACS will increase their transparency, reliability and efficiency and will also facilitate the accounting of multipurpose PACS," he added.

Shah also informed that software will be made available in local languages for the convenience of the people.

"Along with this, it will also help PACS to become a nodal center for providing various services such as Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Interest Subvention Scheme (ISS), Crop Insurance Scheme (PMFBY) and inputs like fertilizers and seeds," he concluded. (ANI)

