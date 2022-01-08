PM Modi's security breach 100 pc administrative failure, the country narrowly escaped murder of its top executive: Kiran Bedi

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Former Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday termed the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy near Punjab's Ferozepur as "100 per cent administrative failure" and a pre-planned conspiracy, adding that the country narrowly escaped the assassination of its Prime Minister.

Speaking to ANI, the Former Puducherry LG said, "Plan to ambush the Prime Minister did not succeed. This is 100 per cent administrative failure. The prime minister of this country survived a horrific attack. The state is near the Pakistan border. There could have been a bomb under the bridge. I think this country narrowly escaped the murder of its number one executive."

She slammed the absdence of senior officials, including DGP, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and District Magistrate at the time of the incident.

"All senior officials look for such opportunities to meet the Prime Minister. I think they have to answer why they were absent. This is criminal negligence. You ran away from your duty. It is a protocol that when the Prime Minister comes DGP, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and District Magistrate receive him," Bedi told ANI.

She stated that Chief Minister and the state Home Minister are accountable for the answer to the incident.

"Do not associate this incident with Punjabiyat. Punjabis served the people during the COVID pandemic. We will be who we are. But, do not do such an act which affects the country's reputation," she said.

She demanded the dismissal of the DGP and the Chief Secretary.

"It is criminal negligence. They have to be dismissed out of the service... no pension, nothing. A criminal case should be registered against them," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in Punjab's Ferozepur. The Prime Minister, who was travelling by road, had to call off his event in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

PM Modi, who had to return to Bathinda airport on Wednesday due to a security breach during his visit is learned to have told state government officials at the airport, "Apne CM ko thanks Kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya".

Following the incident, BJP alleged that the Congress government in Punjab had deliberately created a scenario to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)