PM Modi's visit has encouraged us in doing more, doing fast: Zydus Cadila chairperson

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): Zydus Cadila chairperson Pankaj K Patel said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Zydus Biotech Park here had encouraged the staff to "doing more and doing fast" in relation to the COVID-19 vaccine and his knowledge, wisdom and guidance have been valuable.

"Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Zydus Biotech Park. This visit has encouraged us in doing more and doing fast. His knowledge and wisdom about the problem and his guidance have been valuable for our scientific staff and for all of us," Patel said in a video message.

He said the pharma company is continuously working for providing a safe and efficacious vaccine against COVID-19.

"The scientists, all 18,000 of them and 25,000 plus Ziduns are continuously thriving and working for providing safe and efficacious vaccine for better COVID treatment and diagnostics," he said.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday visited facilities in three cities to review development and manufacturing process of COVID-19 vaccines and get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges, and roadmap in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.

Apart from Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, he visited Bharat Biotech facility at Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune. (ANI)