PM Modi's visit to Kuno National Park on his birthday will boost tourism, says MP Forest Min

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuno National Park and the release of African cheetahs in the forest on his birthday on September 17 will boost tourism in Madhya Pradesh, said state Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah on Tuesday.

"It was our wish to celebrate the birthday of the Prime Minister in a historic and unique form and our wish has been fulfilled. The Prime Minister will come to Madhya Pradesh on his birthday and has permission to release cheetahs brought from Africa into our state's forests. This time the birthday of the Prime Minister will prove to be a milestone in the history of the Forest Department of Madhya Pradesh," the Minister told ANI.

This comes after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that PM Modi will be visiting the Kuno National Park in the state on his birthday.



"PM Narendra Modi will visit Kuno National Park on his birthday on September 17. On the very same day, Cheetahs from South Africa will be brought to the park," informed Chouhan.

The forest minister also highlighted that the team of experts from South Africa, Namibia and the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department conducted all the inspections and found a favourable environment for cheetahs. He said Gandhi Sagar and Noora Dahi have been finalised for the second and third phases.

"Recently I returned from a tour of South Africa. The MOU with South Africa is yet to be signed. Now eight cheetahs have been finalized to be brought from Namibia. If the second MoU is done before 17, there is a possibility of about 20 cheetahs coming from Namibia simultaneously," he added.

On the preparations for the arrival of the Prime Minister, the forest minister said, "Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and a Union Minister and I will stay in Palpur Kuno on September 10-11. Not just to dedicate the cheetahs but we would also like to have a big public meeting with our Prime Minister. We are preparing for a big public meeting in Karhal," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 for a period of 16 days as Seva Pakhwara (service fortnight). (ANI)

