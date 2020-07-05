PM Modi's visit to Ladakh boosted morale of security forces: ITBP DG

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ladakh has boosted the morale of all forces at the border and the troops are ready to sacrifice their lives for the nation like in the past, said SS Deswal, DG, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday.

During the inauguration of DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment here on Sunday, Deswal said, "Prime Minister's visit to Ladakh and his address to troops in Nimu have boosted the morale of all forces at the border. Our jawans are dedicated to the nation. The morale of our Army, Air Force and ITBP is very high. We are ready to dedicate our lives to the nation."

Deswal said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital has been developed to help out citizens of Delhi and NCR who are affected by the coronavirus.

"Our team of doctors and medical staff will take care of this facility. Our medical teams were earlier deployed to treat the Indian citizens evacuated from Wuhan in China in our COVID-19 facility in Chhawla camp. We are running 200 bedded COVID hospital in Noida for all the police forces in Delhi and NCR," he said.

"This hospital has 10 per cent of beds with oxygen facility. We have counsellors for mentally traumatic patients. We have a team of good psychiatrists and specialists in medicine." he added.

The DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, the temporary hospital structure that has been erected in 11 days and has 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds, informed DRDO officials.

Delhi has a total of 97,200 COVID-19 cases, including 68,256 recoveries and 25,940 active cases, as per the last bulletin of the Delhi Health Department. (ANI)