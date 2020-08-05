PM Modi's willpower, resolve make him tallest leader of India in last 500 years: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): On the occasion of 'bhoomi pujan' for the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the "willpower and resolve" shown by him has today made him the "tallest leader of India in the last 500 years".

The Chief Minister also said that the 'mahayagya' which started 500 years ago, is culminating today.

"The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Ram temple today in Ayodhya. The 'mahayagya' which started 500 years ago, is culminating today. The willpower and resolve shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today made him the tallest leader of India in the last 500 years," Chouhan told media after being discharged from the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan was discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital after recovering from COVID-19. He had tested positive for the disease on July 25. The hospital has advised him to isolate himself at home and self monitor his health for a further 7 days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Lucknow from where he will move to Ayodhya to take part in the Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony scheduled to be held later in the day.



In Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi's first halt will be at Hanumangarhi temple, marking the first-ever visit by any Prime Minister to this temple. He will also be the first Prime Minister to visit Ram Janmabhoomi site.



The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare.



Prime Minister Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. (ANI)

