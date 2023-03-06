PM Modi's work is only for welfare of countrymen: CM Chouhan on letter by Oppn

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Lashing out at the opposition parties for writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about misuse of the central agencies, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that PM Modi's thoughts and his works are only for the welfare of the countrymen.

Addressing the reporters here, CM Chouhan on Monday said, "PM Modi's thoughts, his thinking and his works are only for the welfare of the people and the country. He had said that neither he would indulge in corruption nor allow anyone to do so. Action is being taken against those who were involved in corruption."

PM Modi has said that whoever it may be, this is the thinking of the Modi government. If anyone messes up, no matter how powerful the person is, action will be taken against him, Chouhan said, adding that instead of writing a letter to the Prime Minister, don't indulge in corruption. If one doesn't involve corruption then no action will be taken.

If anyone does corruption, then the people of the country also agree that irrespective of party, action should be taken against them, the Chief Minister said.

Notably, nine opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal wrote to PM Modi on the arrest of former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case on Sunday (March 5). They have stated that the action appears to suggest that "we have transitioned from being a democracy to an autocracy".

The nine opposition leaders include Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader and Punjan CM Bhagwat Mann, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

CM Chouhan further said, "The people of Madhya Pradesh are continuously working to make a positive state. I am happy to say that Madhya Pradesh's water warriors Anita Chaudhary, Ganga Rajput and Sarpanch Neetu Parihar have been awarded with the Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman 2023 for their special contribution in water conservation. I congratulate them."

PM Modi has praised the sisters of the self-help group of Khirki village in Burhanpur district for ensuring the supply of drinking water through tap connection in every house, Chouhan added.

CM Chouhan once again slammed former CM Kamal Nath over raising questions on recently launched Ladli Behna Yojana. He said, "Nath is constantly raising questions on the Ladli Behna Yojana, I am repeating my question to Nath again today. I will keep asking the question until he answers the question".

"We started giving Rs 1000 to Baiga, Bharia, Sahariya sisters in their accounts for their empowerment. But as soon as the Congress government returned into power, why was their Rs 1000 stopped, those women are asking questions," Chouhan said.

Besides, Chouhan targeted Nath for making an announcement of increasing Rs 1000 a month to women under Ladli Behna Yojana to Rs 1500 a month when Congress will return to power. The Chief Minister said, "They (Congress) could not give Rs 1000 to Baiga, Bharia, Sahariya sisters and stopped his amount. How will Nath give Rs 18000 a year to women." (ANI)