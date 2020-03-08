PM MUDRA Yojana helps Ludhiana woman become entrepreneur

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Daisy Rani, a Ludhiana based entrepreneur who runs her own tracksuits and school uniform manufacturing firm with the loan she took under Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, is a source of inspiration for others.

"Earlier, I had worked as an office assistant. But I always wanted to start something of my own. I have expanded my work, around 20-25 workers are working here," Daisy told ANI.

Daisy took a loan of Rs 10 lakh from a bank to start her business.

"It has been two years since I started this and a 70 percent growth is recorded. Initially, I invested in the business but later I took the benefit of Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana and took the loan. I want to further expand my business," said Daisy.

"Prime Minister Modi has taken several initiatives for women and girls including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. He has helped a lot of women. I would like to suggest Prime Minister that if confident women in our society are encouraged to expand their work, they will perform better for themselves," she added.

Since the launch of #SheInspiresUs campaign on Thursday, the campaign has been receiving a lot of support. Common people and political leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal have tweeted under the hashtag #SheInspiresUS.

Indian Army and Central Railways have also shared several stories. (ANI)