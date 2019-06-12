Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Mahmood Madani talking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday
PM must control motormouth leaders in BJP : Mahmood Madani

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 13:17 IST

New Delhi (India), June 12 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind General Secretary Moulana Mahmood Madani hailed the Centre's decision to connect Madrasas across India with mainstream education but said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must control "motormouth" leaders in the BJP.
He said the government's on Madrasas step is inclusion in true sense.
"We hope that in building a new India, Muslim should have their own say. This is only possible after their capacity building which comes only through education. If implemented it will be true 'sabka saath sabka vikas," said Madani.
"Prime Minister must stop motormouth BJP leaders from making statements. This is important to build trust. The PM must stop those leaders who get agitated and makes some statement and act against such persons,"he told ANI.
"For the benefit of the country, all the sections of the society should be provided with equal opportunities, especially in education. We will always welcome such initiatives," he added.
He said that Muslims are being "mislead from last 70 years".
"It will not be right to compare Congress and BJP governments but in the last 70 years only a show off has been done. Doubt arises, but if this government makes it a reality then it will be good for the community," said Madani.
Muslim clerics have hailed the Centre's decision that Madrasas across India will be connected with mainstream education for the betterment of children studying in the Islamic seminaries.
Positive reactions have come from the Muslim community after Naqvi on Tuesday announced Madrasas will be connected with formal education and mainstream education so that those children studying there can also contribute to the development of society."
"Madrasa teachers across the country will be given training from various institutions in mainstream subjects such as Hindi, English, Maths, Science, Computer etc. so that they can impart mainstream education to the Madrasa students. This programme will be launched next month," Naqvi wrote on Twitter.
Modernisation of Madrasas is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan that he laid out in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections in 2014. "Hold Quran in one hand and computer in other," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said.
"To ensure socio-economic-educational empowerment of minorities especially girls through '3Es- Education, Employment and Empowerment,' various scholarships including pre-matric, post-matric, merit-cum-means etc will be provided to five crore students in next five years," the union minister informed.
Free-coaching for central and state administrative services, banking services, staff selection commission, railways and other various competitive services will be provided to economically weak Minority- Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi youths, Naqvi added. (ANI)

