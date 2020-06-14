PM Narendra Modi condoles death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai.

The Prime Minister said that Sushant's rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances.

"Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said.

"Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday," Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed.

However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

