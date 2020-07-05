PM Narendra Modi extends wishes on Guru Purnima

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended wishes on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

In his tweet in Hindi, he called the occasion as a special day to show respect towards 'gurus' who make life meaningful.

"Many best wishes on the countrymen on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Today is a very special day to show respect to the gurus who make life meaningful. On this occasion, my regards to all the gurus out there," the Prime Minister said.

Guru Purnima is marked on the full-moon day of the Hindu month Ashadha and is celebrated by the Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists to honour one's 'gurus' or teachers who guide us through our lives towards the path of enlightenment. (ANI)