PM Narendra Modi greets Kutchi community on Ashadhi Bij

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): On the occasion of Ashadhi Bij, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended wishes to the people of Kutchi community and lauded the group known for its rich culture.

"On the special occasion of Ashadhi Bij, greetings to the Kutchi community. This is a community known for its great culture and bravery. I pray that the coming year is filled with happiness and good health," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Ashadhi Bij is the second day of Shukla paksha of Aashaadha month, of Hindu calendar, which is associated with the beginning of rains in the Kutch region. (ANI)