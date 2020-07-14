PM Narendra Modi interacts with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, terms it 'fruitful'

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and discussed a range of subjects like a new work culture in coronavirus times, data security and cyber safety.

The Prime Minister termed that interaction "fruitful" and lauded Google's efforts in the field of education, Digital India and digital payments.

"This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with Sundar Pichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters and entrepreneur," the Prime Minister tweeted.

During the interaction, the challenges that the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports were also discussed.

"During our interaction, Sundar Pichai and I spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety," the Prime Minister tweeted

"I was delighted to know more about the efforts of Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, Digital India, furthering digital payments and more," he said in another tweet. (ANI)







