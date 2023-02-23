PM Narendra Modi to address first post-budget webinar today

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first post-budget webinar on Green Growth today at 10 am.

"At 10 AM, I would be addressing a webinar that focuses on aspects relating to green growth in this year's Budget," the PM said in a tweet.

He further urged people who are "passionate" about the energy sector and boosting sustainable development to join the webinar.

It is the first of a series of 12 post-budget webinars being organized by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

The webinar will have six breakout sessions covering both energy and non-energy components of Green Growth. Union Ministry of Power is the lead ministry for this webinar.

Green growth is one of the seven top priorities of the Union Budget 2023-24 for ushering in the country's green industrial and economic transition, environmentally friendly agriculture, and sustainable energy.

It will also generate a large number of green jobs. The Union Budget has envisaged a number of projects and initiatives spread across various sectors and ministries - Green Hydrogen Mission, energy transition, energy storage projects, renewable energy evacuation, Green Credit Programme, PM-PRANAM, GOBARdhan Scheme, Bhartiya Prakritik Kheti Bio-Input Resource Centres, MISHTI, Amrit Dharohar, Coastal Shipping, and Vehicle Replacement. (ANI)